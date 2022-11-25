Indonesians pray outdoors after deadly quake destroys town

Hundreds of Indonesians prayed out in the open next to rice paddies and in the streets on Friday, after an earthquake flattened their town in western Java and left nearly 300 of their community dead.

Muslim cleric Muhamad Jamhur led a congregation in prayer in an outdoor volleyball court just 200 metres (0.1 miles) from a mosque whose walls were left cracked and windows shattered by the shallow 5.6-magnitude quake that hit the town of Cianjur, about 75 km south of the capital Jakarta, earlier this week.