Death toll at Malaysia campsite landslide rises to 23, 10 still missing

Search and rescue operations continued for a second day on Saturday after a halt overnight due to heavy rains that have complicated the operation, said the state fire and rescue chief, Norazam Khamis.

"We have to be careful because there is strong water flow from the top and in the soil. This complicates search operations because the ground is soft," he said.

A total of 135 responders resumed scouring through thick mud and downed trees around 8.30 a.m. (0030 GMT) with the assistance of excavators and seven canines, according to Norazam.

Norazam told reporters chances were slim of more missing people being able to survive the lack of oxygen and the weight of the mud.

An initial investigation showed an embankment of about 450,000 cubic metres of earth had collapsed. The earth fell from an estimated height of 30 metres (100 ft) and covered an area of about an acre (0.4 hectares).