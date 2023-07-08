Nepal citizenship law lifeline to 'hundreds of thousands' in limbo

POLITICISED ISSUE

As the authorities began releasing citizenship certificates, many newly recognised Nepalis shared their joy on social media, posting photos of themselves holding their prized identity documents.

Those celebrating included activist Indrajit Saphi, 31, who had spearheaded a national grassroots campaign for reforms, organised protests and helped thousands lodge applications.

Saphi hopes to become an engineer while his three brothers will now be able to apply for passports to take up jobs overseas.

"I am very happy. My entire family is very happy (that) we are now citizens of our country," he said.

Perbej Alam's lack of citizenship drove him to the brink of depression, but the 21-year-old now hopes to study public health.

"This has opened a path for my future," he added.

The Nepal Citizenship (First Amendment) Act effectively came into force on June 22 following a long and tortuous legislative process and repeated challenges by populist politicians.

A last-minute delay sparked protests in the capital Kathmandu last month with one man trying to set himself alight after dousing himself in petrol.

Citizenship is a highly politicised issue in Nepal, a small country of 30 million sandwiched between the world's most populous countries, China to the north and India to the south.

It shares a long open border with the latter allowing millions to cross both ways for work.

The number of people without citizenship is particularly high in the south where mixed marriages are common.

Campaigners said years of marginalisation had left many with mental health issues.

FWLD executive director Sabin Shrestha said some people were considering suing the government for compensation over lost opportunities due to the protracted delays.

#IBELONG CAMPAIGN

There are no reliable data for the number of stateless people worldwide, but some estimates have suggested there could be 10 to 15 million.

In 2014, the U.N. launched a global campaign called #Ibelong to end statelessness in a decade, but progress has been extremely slow with only about 450,000 acquiring citizenship.

Monika Sandvik, head of the U.N. refugee agency's statelessness section, said Nepal's reforms could inspire other governments to follow suit and would bring broad benefits to the country.

"How many doctors, have they lost by not giving people citizenship? How many engineers? This reform now opens doors for people to fulfil their potential."

Giving people a legal identity and access to jobs would also boost Nepal's tax revenues, she added.

Subin Mulmi, a Nepali lawyer and executive director of Nationality For All, an organisation working to end statelessness in Asia, welcomed the reforms, but said there was still a need to address underlying discrimination in the country's constitution.

Campaigners are particularly concerned about a provision in the new law requiring mothers submit a declaration that their child's father is untraceable, with the threat of a three-year jail term if the information later proves false.

They said the stigma attached to making a statement in Nepal's strongly patriarchal society combined with the threat of prosecution would act as a deterrent to many women.

Nepali women will also not be able to apply for citizenship for children born abroad, with serious implications for many migrant workers who give birth overseas, often as a result of rape, and for victims of trafficking.

"This is definitely not the end of the reform process," Mulmi said. "There's a lot of work still to be done."