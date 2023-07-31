Myanmar junta officially postpones election promised after 2021 coup : state TV

Myanmar's ruling junta has officially postponed an election promised by August this year after its 2021 coup, state television reported on Monday night.

Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, in a meeting on Monday with the army-backed National Defence and Security Council (NDSC), extended a state of emergency by six more months.

The military had pledged to hold elections by August 2023 after it overthrew the elected government headed by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, but it cited ongoing violence as a reason to postpone the vote.