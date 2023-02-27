As Philippines scraps jeepney buses, operators struggle with costs

Jeepney mini-trucks were originally created from abandoned U.S. military jeeps after World War Two, and later reproduced by Filipinos to meet Manila's transport needs.

The open-air minibuses, which are festooned with bright decorations, pictures and slogans, are commonly known as the "Kings of the Road" and are the most popular form of public transport in the country.

But they have been pinpointed as a major pollution source, accounting for almost half of airbourne particulate matter in the Metro Manila region, according to a 2018 study by the National Center for Transportation Studies at the University of the Philippines.

In 2017, the transport ministry ordered jeepneys aged 15 years or older to be replaced with modern vehicles imported from neighbouring Asian countries such as Japan and China.

The government has extended an initial deadline of March 2020 three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Feb. 21 it announced operators must comply by June 30, or risk losing their franchise to operate.

Transport operators said the programme is pushing them into debt through hefty loans and maintenance issues, and have urged officials to rethink their plans.

A spokesperson for the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the programme's implementing agency, said it was supporting jeepney operators with subsidies towards new vehicles. Those giving up their transport franchises would get "social support", he said, such as free skills training and other work opportunities.

The agency has also said it is asking government banks to speed up loan approvals.

Despite backing the plan, Hernandez said his cooperative is struggling with the upgrade costs, which come as they reel from a decline in passengers due to the pandemic and high fuel prices.

One modern jeepney in his fleet normally earns 6,000 pesos ($110) per day for a 12-km (7.5-mile) route.

But diesel consumption alone averages 2,500 pesos daily, he said, leaving them with only about 3,500 to pay for the loans, salaries and maintenance.