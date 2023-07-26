Singapore's recent political scandals a 'setback' for ruling party: deputy PM

A spate of political scandals in Singapore, including a corruption case and the resignations of senior lawmakers, has been a "setback" to the ruling party, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told the BBC on Wednesday.

Wong, who is expected to be the city-state's next prime minister, said in an interview the government would work "doubly hard" to earn back the trust of Singaporeans.

"If I do have a chance to take over [as prime minister], I know that it's not just about me taking over because I also have to earn that trust from Singaporeans themselves. I have to win their confidence and mandate to lead the country," he said.

Singapore has to call a general election by 2025.

In recent weeks, the otherwise politically stable country has seen a graft investigation involving transport minister S Iswaran, and the resignation of two ruling party lawmakers, including the house speaker, who quit because of an inappropriate relationship.