Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita's bid over: speaker

Thailand's parliament will hold another vote for a prime minister next week which cannot include the leader of election winners Move Forward, a deputy speaker said on Thursday, after his re-nomination was blocked.

Parliament's move to deny Pita Limjaroenrat after a marathon debate on his eligibility on Wednesday triggered angry street protests, as a post-election crisis deepens two months after his party trounced military-backed rivals in an election.

"A candidate can only be nominated once in each parliamentary session," Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan told Reuters on Thursday.

The US-educated Pita, 42, has faced tough resistance from conservative and royalist forces that clash with the party's anti-establishment policies.