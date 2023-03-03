Cambodian opposition figure Kem Sokha sentenced to 27 years for treason

Prominent Cambodian opposition figure Kem Sokha was on Friday sentenced to 27 years in detention under house arrest after being found guilty of treason, in a case condemned by the United States as politically motivated.

Judge Koy Sao also told the court in the capital Phnom Penhthat Kem Sokha would be barred from running for political office or voting in elections.

He was arrested in 2017 over accusations he was conspiring with the United States to overthrow self-styled strongman Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for nearly four decades.

Kem Sokha, who headed the now disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), had denied the charges and Washington has dismissed the allegations as "fabricated conspiracy theories".

His lawyer, Ang Udom, said his legal team would appeal the verdict.

CPP

W Patrick Murphy, US ambassador to Cambodia, said on Friday the case was a miscarriage of justice.

"We call on authorities to allow all Cambodians to enjoy...universal human rights of peaceful assembly and free expression and to participate in building a truly democratic system," he told reporters outside the court.