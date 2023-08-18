UN humanitarian chief appeals to Myanmar generals for greater aid access

The chief of the United Nations humanitarian relief agency has urged Myanmar's ruling military to allow greater access to 18 million people in need of aid, describing the situation as critical as a post-coup conflict intensifies.

Returning from a three-day trip that included a meeting with top general Min Aung Hlaing, Martin Griffiths said a funding shortage was also complicating efforts to reach the third of Myanmar's population that was in need of assistance.

Myanmar has been locked in crisis since the military wrested back control after a decade of unprecedented reform under quasi-civilian governments.

The military's bloody crackdown on dissent led to the formation of an armed resistance movement that has battled security forces around the country, with clashes displacing more than a million people.