Malaysia PM Anwar wins motion of confidence in parliament

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's motion of confidence was passed in parliament on Monday, winning vital backing for his premiership after an election last month returned an unprecedented hung parliament.

Anwar had convened parliament to prove his majority, after rival and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin cast doubt on his support.

The confidence motion was passed by a simple voice vote - with lawmakers voicing their support - after the opposition argued against it because Anwar has already been officially sworn in as Prime Minister by the monarch.