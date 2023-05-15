Political analysts, business groups react to Thailand election results

Thailand's opposition Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties trounced conservative parties backed by the country's military in an election on Sunday, with the focus expected to shift quickly towards efforts to form a government.

Following is reaction from political analysts and business groups.

THITINAN PONGSUDHIRAK, CHULALONGKORN UNIVERSITY

"The top two parties will be Pheu Thai and Move Forward.

"Pheu Thai fought the wrong war, the populism war that it already won. Move Forward takes the game to the next level with institutional reform. That's the new battleground in Thai politics.

"This is a staggering result. It's historic."