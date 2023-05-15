    বাংলা

    Political analysts, business groups react to Thailand election results

    Thailand's opposition Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties trounced conservative parties backed by the country's military in an election on Sunday

    Reuters
    Published : 15 May 2023, 03:54 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 03:54 AM

    Thailand's opposition Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties trounced conservative parties backed by the country's military in an election on Sunday, with the focus expected to shift quickly towards efforts to form a government.

    Following is reaction from political analysts and business groups.

    THITINAN PONGSUDHIRAK, CHULALONGKORN UNIVERSITY

    "The top two parties will be Pheu Thai and Move Forward.

    "Pheu Thai fought the wrong war, the populism war that it already won. Move Forward takes the game to the next level with institutional reform. That's the new battleground in Thai politics.

    "This is a staggering result. It's historic."

    KEN MATHIS LOHATEPANONT, UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN

    "Since 2001, Pheu Thai has won the largest number of seats at every election comfortably. After two decades, this certainty of Thai politics has been overturned. The era of Pheu Thai dominance of electoral politics is over."

    TITIPOL PHAKDEEWANICH, UBON RATCHATHANI UNIVERSITY

    "Move Forward cannot take anything for granted. Pita (Limjaroenrat) has assumed that they can form a government with Pheu Thai. But there is still the equation that Bhumjaithai (party) may gather others and Pheu Thai as well to form another type of coalition."

    ZACHARY ABUZA, NATIONAL WAR COLLEGE

    "The will of the people is likely to be thwarted again. I just don't see the Senate respecting popular will; they were created and appointed to do one thing, maintain the conservative-royalist hold on politics.

    "I see no path forward for a 376 seat pro-democracy coalition that is needed to overcome the Senate's vote for the prime minister."

    TAMARA LOOS, CORNELL UNIVERSITY

    "This is a moment of great opportunity for the military-backed parties and PM Prayuth to graciously accept that Thai voters desire a change in the status quo."

    NATTABHORN BUAMAHAKUL, ASIA GROUP ADVISORS (CONSULTANCY)

    "Thai politics has changed. Political houses and dynasties mean less in many districts.

    "It's the beginning of the end for money politics in Thailand."

    RELATED STORIES
    Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, casts her ballot to vote in the general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2023.
    Thailand's opposition opens up big election lead
    Opposition gains would bring no guarantees that either party would govern, however, even as an alliance
    Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra speaks to Reuters during an interview in Singapore February 23, 2016.
    Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin shakes up election with talk of return
    Thaksin's announcement of plans to return to Thailand in July has caused a stir as voters prepare to go to the polls in a general election on Sunday
    Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidates Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin, a local property tycoon, react as they attend a major rally event ahead of the upcoming election, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 12, 2023.
    Thai candidates parade through Bangkok before Sunday vote
    Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha faces an uphill battle to retain power in the election, with opposition parties surging in popularity, according to opinion polls
    Photographers stand next to a screen showing pictures of Pheu Thai's leading prime ministerial candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, her husband Pitaka Sooksawas and her newborn baby Prutthasin Sooksawas during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, May 3, 2023.
    Thai PM candidate to resume campaign after birth of child
    Paetongtarn made her first public appearance in a month to unveil her second child Prutthasin, nickname Thasin, who was born on Monday

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury