Three crew missing after blaze on ageing tanker off Malaysia

Malaysian maritime authorities were searching on Tuesday for three crew missing from a Gabon-registered tanker a day after the 26-year-old vessel caught fire in waters off the southern coast.

The ship, Pablo, sailing from China to Singapore to pick up crude oil, was not carrying cargo and there were no reports of an oil spill, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said.

However, it did not rule out the chance that the men, two Indian nationals and a Ukrainian, could still be aboard, as smoke made it unsafe to inspect the vessel after the fire appeared to have stopped by afternoon.

"There is a possibility that the three are still on the boat," Saiful Lizan Ibrahim, a top MMEA official, told a news conference in the southern state of Johor.