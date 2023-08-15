    বাংলা

    Indonesia arrests militant over alleged plot to attack police division

    The counter-terrorism unit announces the arrest of an alleged Islamic State loyalist suspected of planning an attack on the headquarters of the police's security division

    Reuters
    Published : 15 August 2023, 08:50 AM
    Updated : 15 August 2023, 08:50 AM

    Indonesia's counter-terrorism unit on Tuesday announced the arrest of an alleged Islamic State (IS) loyalist suspected of planning an attack on the headquarters of the police's security division.

    The man was detained in a raid on his house outside the capital Jakarta on Monday during which an IS flag, ammunition and 16 weapons were discovered, mostly handguns and modified air rifles, according to Aswin Siregar, spokesperson for Indonesia's Densus 88 counter-terrorism taskforce.

    The suspect, an employee with a state railway company, told authorities of his plan to attack the police facility, but gave no time frame or motive, Aswin said.

    He added that the suspect, once a member of a defunct militant organisation, had posted pro-IS content on social media and sought to raise funds for extremism via messaging app Telegram.

    "We were shocked by the evidence we found," Aswin told a news conference.

    "The movement of ISIS or supporters of ISIS ... has never stopped even when it's not visible to our eyes that they congregate," he said, referring to the Islamic State.

    Todd Elliott, a security analyst at Concorde Consulting, said "the arrest of the suspect after a relative low in terrorist activity since the start of 2023 highlights the lingering existence of a small but highly radical minority in the country."

    Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, suffered its worst militant attack in 2002 when two nightclubs on the island of Bali were bombed, killing 202 people, mostly foreign tourists.

    Analysts say the threat of extremist attacks has since diminished significantly and while arrests of suspected extremists do take place, pledges of allegiance to Islamic State have been rare.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sunardi, a 52-year-old tobacco farmer, collects murky water for daily needs from a hand-dug well on a dry riverbed, the only remainder of what was once a flowing river as drought strikes in Grobogan regency, Central Java province, Indonesia, Jul 27, 2023.
    Indonesian villagers dig up dry river bed in drought
    Villagers have been digging up the river bed since June, when the water in their wells ran out
    The TikTok logo is pictured in Culver City, California, US, Sept 15, 2020.
    TikTok in talks to gain Indonesian payments licence
    A payments licence would enable TikTok to benefit from transaction fees and put it more directly in competition with Southeast Asian e-commerce giants
    Leader of the Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School, Panji Gumilang, walks before examination at the Indonesian Police Criminal Investigation Agency in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 1, 2023, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    In Muslim-majority Indonesia, Islamic preacher under fire over unorthodox views
    The preacher's boarding school caused a stir after allowing men and women to pray alongside each other, and women to become preachers, uncommon in Indonesia
    A resident shows a damaged house after an earthquake struck off the Indonesian island of Java in Pagedangan village, Tegal, Central Java province, Indonesia, Jun 30, 2023, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    Indonesia's Java escapes quake with few casualties
    One person died of suspected heart attack during the quake

    Opinion

    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt
    'Greenlash' fuels fears for Europe's environmental ambitions