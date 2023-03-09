Sri Lanka to announce debt restructuring strategy in April

Sri Lanka would need to restore debt sustainability over a ten-year period as per the agreement with the IMF and the latter will provide a roadmap to bring down debt levels over that period, Weerasinghe said.

Currently, Sri Lanka has to repay about $6 billion annually until 2029, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Tuesday, but Weerasinghe said this amount will be reduced post-debt restructuring.

The central bank has also been gradually topping up reserves, with useable dollars reaching about $600 million at the end of last month - the highest in a year. Sri Lanka also has a $1.5 billion swap arrangement with China but that can only be used if domestic reserves support three months of imports.

"If we build up reserves we may be able to access the (China) swap, until then we don't mind keeping it in our books. If we meet the conditions of three months of reserves, we can use it."

Weerasinghe also said that inflation is likely to come down faster than earlier forecast, even by the central bank. Rising prices have been a key concern with the latest print in February showing inflation had eased, but remained above 50%.

"Earlier my expectation was for 4% to 6% inflation somewhere in December. I would now expect it in early Q4 rather than the end, the process will move faster, from about end October," he said.