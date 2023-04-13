Pakistan govt and judiciary in new standoff amid economic turmoil

Pakistan's government on Thursday rejected a panel set up and headed by the chief justice that is due to rule on a draft law clipping his powers, claiming conflict of interest, the latest standoff amid months of economic and political turmoil.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government is involved in a row with the Supreme Court over the holding of snap polls in two provinces where former leader Imran Khan had dissolved the local governments this year in a bid to force early elections.

The government says it is not economically viable to hold snap elections first ahead of a general election due in October.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday set up a panel of eight judges, to be headed by himself, that on Thursday started discussing the draft law, according to the court's cause list.