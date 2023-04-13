    বাংলা

    Pakistan govt and judiciary in new standoff amid economic turmoil

    Shehbaz Sharif’s government rejects a panel that is due to rule on a draft law clipping his powers amid months of economic and political turmoil

    Asif ShahzadReuters
    Published : 13 April 2023, 09:17 AM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 09:17 AM

    Pakistan's government on Thursday rejected a panel set up and headed by the chief justice that is due to rule on a draft law clipping his powers, claiming conflict of interest, the latest standoff amid months of economic and political turmoil.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government is involved in a row with the Supreme Court over the holding of snap polls in two provinces where former leader Imran Khan had dissolved the local governments this year in a bid to force early elections.

    The government says it is not economically viable to hold snap elections first ahead of a general election due in October.

    Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday set up a panel of eight judges, to be headed by himself, that on Thursday started discussing the draft law, according to the court's cause list.

    The draft law, which has been passed by parliament and sent to the president for assent, cuts down the chief justice's powers to constitute panels, hear appeals or assign cases to judges in his team, according to a copy of the bill.

    "We reject this panel," Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, flanked by all of the government's coalition partners, told a news conference in Islamabad. "We expect that this panel will be dissolved today."

    Tarar said there was clear conflict of interest and called on the chief justice to quit.

    A parliamentary finance committee on Thursday rejected a bill to issue 21 billion rupees ($73.87 million) in funds for the snap polls, Sharif's aide, Ata Tarar, said.

    The chief justice has summoned government finance officials to his chamber on Friday to seek a reply on the funds, warning that non-compliance would have consequences.

    The row between the government and the judiciary comes amid economic turmoil, with record inflation and an acute balance of payments crisis, while talks with the IMF to secure $1.1 billion funding as part of a $6.5 billion bailout agreed to in 2019 have not yet yielded fruit.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on Sunday, Apr 3, 2022. The institution has often been pulled into the fray of the country’s politics.
    Pakistan approves law to curtail chief justice's powers
    The move comes amid a row between the higher judiciary and the government
    A photo of Elon Musk is displayed on a smartphone placed on representations of cryptocurrency Dogecoin in this illustration taken Jun 16, 2022.
    Musk's 2018 tweet on Tesla union campaign illegal, US court rules
    He violated federal labour law by tweeting that employees of the electric vehicle maker would lose stock options if they joined a union, the court says
    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses to delegates during a general assembly to vote on whether to ask top global court to issue opinion on climate responsibility at United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US, Mar 29, 2023.
    UN votes to ask world court to rule on national climate obligations
    Bangladesh hails the resolution's passage as a 'defining moment' for bridging the gap between climate finance promises and delivery to vulnerable countries
    People walk across the plaza of the US Supreme Court building on the first day of the court's new term in Washington, US October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
    US to allow law against encouraging illegal immigration
    The law targets only facilitating or soliciting unlawful conduct, not general advocacy, the administration argued

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan