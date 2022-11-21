Malaysia's Anwar seeks backing of old foes to form government as turmoil drags on

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim sought backing from the graft-tainted incumbent coalition and his longtime rival to form a government, in a bid to gain an edge over opponent Muhyiddin Yassin, after an election delivered a hung parliament.

The uncertainty over a new government looked set to persist at least for another day as the country's king extended to Tuesday a deadline for political blocs to forge alliances needed to secure a parliamentary majority.

The inconclusive result of Saturday's election prolongs political instability in the Southeast Asian nation, which has had three prime ministers in as many years, and risks delays to policy decisions needed to galvanise an economic recovery.

Investors reacted negatively to the outcome of Saturday's vote as the ringgit currency and the Kuala Lumpur stock market weakened. Significant election gains by an Islamist party also added to investors' fears, notably over policies toward gambling and alcohol consumption.

Anwar said he met with some leaders from the incumbent Barisan Nasional coalition on Monday to discuss a potential alliance. No decision has been made, but Anwar said he was "very pleased" with the talks.

"I am satisfied as this negotiation was on the need to form a stable government that's inclusive. I am still very optimistic that we will be able to form a government," he told reporters.

Barisan will meet with other political blocs before making a decision, he said.