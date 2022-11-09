Sri Lanka starts building $700m port project funded by India's Adani

"Dredging commenced in the morning," Upul Jayatissa, managing director of the state-run Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), told Reuters.

"The first stage is expected to be done in the third quarter of 2024 and the full project will be completed by 2025-end."

Ports-to-edible oils group Adani, controlled by Asia's richest person, Gautam Adani, holds a 51% stake in the West Container Terminal (WCT) of the port, which also has a terminal run by China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd.

India and China vie for influence in the island nation of 22 million, located near busy shipping routes.

Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings owns 34% of the WCT and the rest is held by the SLPA.