What lies ahead for Pakistan as it heads to polls

Under the constitution, they have until midnight on Saturday to reach an agreement. If they do not, the decision will go to a parliamentary committee, and then finally to the Election Commission of Pakistan to decide from a list given by both.

This process could take up to a week if an immediate consensus is not reached. The caretaker prime minister will then choose a cabinet to run major ministries.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, the country's main opposition leader, will have no role in this process because his party members resigned from parliament last year to protest against his ouster in a no-confidence vote.

The opposition now consists of his party's dissidents, including the leader of the opposition Raja Riaz. Khan is currently jailed for three years after being convicted on graft charges and is barred from contesting any elections for five years.

WILL THE ELECTIONS BE DELAYED?

The caretaker government must hold elections within 90 days. However, after the outgoing government approved a new census in its final days, new electoral boundaries must be drawn up by the Election Commission.

The exercise of drawing fresh boundaries for hundreds of federal and provincial constituencies in a country of 241 million people may take at least six months or more, according to a former commission official.

The Election Commission has to announce how long it will take to complete the exercise, which may also involve litigation by candidates over the new formations of the constituencies, and, based on that, give an election date.

WHAT IS THE MILITARY'S ROLE?

The military continues to have a huge role behind the scenes in the country. It has ruled Pakistan directly for over three decades of the country's 76-year existence, and wields extraordinary power over politics.

Political analysts fear that if the caretaker set up stretches beyond its constitutional tenure, a prolonged period without an elected government would allow the powerful military to consolidate its control.

WHO ARE THE MAIN CONTENDERS?

There are three main contenders for leading the next government: Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).