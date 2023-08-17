Pakistan's blasphemy law in spotlight after mob burns churches

Pakistan's blasphemy law has come under a spotlight after a Muslim mob burnt churches and houses in a Christian settlement in the east of the country, accusing two of its members of desecrating the Quran.

Critics say the law is often misused against Pakistan's tiny minority groups and even sometimes against Muslims to settle personal scores.

For the religious right, however, the blasphemy issue has become a rallying cause led by an Islamist political party that was formed after a provincial governor was gunned down by his bodyguard because the governor opposed the law.

Here are some points about the blasphemy law and its repercussions: