    বাংলা

    Pakistan's blasphemy law in spotlight after mob burns churches

    Critics say the law is often misused against Pakistan's tiny minority groups and even sometimes against Muslims to settle personal scores

    Reuters
    Published : 17 August 2023, 01:18 PM
    Updated : 17 August 2023, 01:18 PM

    Pakistan's blasphemy law has come under a spotlight after a Muslim mob burnt churches and houses in a Christian settlement in the east of the country, accusing two of its members of desecrating the Quran.

    Critics say the law is often misused against Pakistan's tiny minority groups and even sometimes against Muslims to settle personal scores.

    For the religious right, however, the blasphemy issue has become a rallying cause led by an Islamist political party that was formed after a provincial governor was gunned down by his bodyguard because the governor opposed the law.

    Here are some points about the blasphemy law and its repercussions:

    - The law seeks the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam and its prophet Mohammad. It says that any "derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet either spoken or written, or by visible representation, or by any imputation, innuendo or insinuation, directly or indirectly shall be punished with death, or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine".

    - The law is rooted in 19th century colonial legislation to protect places of worship and was strengthened as part of a drive to Islamise the state during the military dictatorship of General Mohammad Zia ul-Haq in the 1980s.

    - Although no one has ever been executed, blasphemy convictions are common in Pakistan. Most convictions are thrown out on appeal by higher courts, but mobs have lynched dozens of people in vigilante attacks even before a case is put on trial.

    - Christians, who make up about 2 percent of Pakistan's 241-million population, have especially been at the receiving end of the blasphemy allegations.

    Convictions hinge on witness testimony and often these are linked to personal vendettas, activists say.

    - In February, a violent mob snatched a man accused of blasphemy from a police lock-up and lynched him in Pakistan's Punjab province where the latest upsurge of violence has taken place.

    In 2021, a Sri Lankan manager of a garment factory was lynched in Punjab province over a blasphemy accusation.

    - The religious right has consistently blocked attempts to reform the law or even repeal it. Authorities say the law actually works as a shield for anyone accused of blasphemy, arguing that repealing it altogether will give Islamists a license to kill.

    - The Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) which was formed as a political party following the assassination of Punjab governor Salman Taseer by his bodyguard has been leading the campaign in support of the law.

    The TLP, which took part in the 2018 national election has held protests leading to clashes with law enforcement agencies. The group has since been outlawed but government sources and residents said some of its members were involved in the violence this week. The group denied the allegation.

    RELATED STORIES
    People gather at a church building vandalised by protesters in Jaranwala, Pakistan Aug 16, 2023
    Troops deployed to guard Pakistani Christians
    A Muslim mob vandalised and torched several churches in a Christian settlement after accusing two of its residents of desecrating the Quran, police say
    Members of the Christian community chant slogans as they hold placards to condemn the attacks on churches and houses in Jaranwala town of Faisalabad during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug 16, 2023.
    Churches vandalised, homes torched in Pakistan
    Hundreds of people blocked a nearby highway in Jaranwala to protest against the alleged desecration of the Quran
    Toyota logo is seen at a Toyota Society Motors showroom in Karachi, Pakistan, July 27, 2022.
    Toyota's global sales rise 5.1% to 4.9m in first half of 2023
    The increase in sales was helped by an easing of semiconductor supply constraints and stronger demand in Japan
    General view of a shipping container yard is seen with the monsoon clouds in the background, in Karachi, Pakistan July 23, 2023.
    China has rolled over $2.4 bn loan for two years: Pakistan
    Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that China has rolled over a $2.4 billion loan to Islamabad for a period of two years, a boost to the South Asian economy

    Opinion

    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?