Pakistan shopping mall fire kills at least 10

A fire tore through a shopping mall in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday, killing 10 people.
Geo News said the blaze started early in the morning at the multi-storey RJ shopping mall in Pakistan's most populous city.
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said in a post on social media platform X that 10 people had been killed and 22 injured in the fire.
"Fire had been extinguished & cooling process is going on," Siddiqui said in the afternoon.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.