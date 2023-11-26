    বাংলা

    Pakistan shopping mall fire kills at least 10

    The blaze started early in the morning at the multi-storey RJ shopping mall in the South Asian country’s most populous city

    Charlotte GreenfieldReuters
    Published : 25 Nov 2023, 06:15 PM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2023, 06:15 PM

    A fire tore through a shopping mall in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday, killing 10 people.

    Geo News said the blaze started early in the morning at the multi-storey RJ shopping mall in Pakistan's most populous city.

    Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said in a post on social media platform X that 10 people had been killed and 22 injured in the fire.

    "Fire had been extinguished & cooling process is going on," Siddiqui said in the afternoon.

    The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

