Imran Khan's party elects new chairman ahead of Pakistan's election

One of ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's lawyers was elected on Saturday as chairman of his party, allowing it to take part in a national vote scheduled for February as the former cricketer is in jail and barred from taking part.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had been nominated by Khan himself to be the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

The Election Commission of Pakistan had directed PTI to hold the party poll for a new chairman if it wanted to participate in the election on Feb. 8 and retain its bat election symbol.

