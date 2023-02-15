Indian tax officers search BBC offices for second day

Indian tax officers searched the BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai for a second day on Wednesday, two sources said, as controversy swirled over a BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in deadly riots two decades ago.

The searches resumed Wednesday morning after they went on until late in the night on Tuesday, a government source and a source in the BBC's New Delhi office said.

India's Income Tax Department has declined to comment on the reason for the search. The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.