Pakistan says Iran violated airspace, killing two children

Pakistan said neighbouring Iran has violated its airspace resulting in the death of two children, hours after Iranian state media said missiles targeted two bases of militant group Jaish al Adl on Tuesday.

Islamabad warned that the incident could have "serious consequences" and was "completely unacceptable" in a statement released by Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson in the early hours of Wednesday.

Iran’s foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

On Monday, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

Jaish al Adl has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.