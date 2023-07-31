    বাংলা

    India railway constable shoots four people dead on moving train

    The officer used his official weapon to kill a colleague and three passengers on the train

    News Desk
    Published : 31 July 2023, 05:21 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 05:21 AM

    An Indian railway security officer fatally shot four people, including a colleague, on a moving train near the Palghar Railway Station in Maharashtra, local media report.

    The suspect, Constable Chetan Singh of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), used his official automatic weapon to open fire early on Monday morning, first targeting RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and then three passengers on the train.

    The train was en route to Mumbai from Jaipur, officials said. The incident occurred after the train passed the Palghar station, the chief public relations officer of the railways told private broadcaster NDTV.

    The suspect alighted from the train at the Dahisar station. Police subsequently arrested him on Mira Road with the help of Government Railway Police and RPF officials.

