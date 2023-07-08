India's summer-sown crop planting lags on uneven monsoon rains

Farmers in India have fallen behind in planting key summer-sown crops such as rice, cotton, corn and soybeans due to the uneven distribution of monsoon rainfall, although they could catch up in the coming weeks if sufficient rain occurs.

Millions of Indian farmers plant summer crops mainly in the monsoon months of June and July, with the harvest starting in October.

This year, the delayed arrival of monsoon rains and lower rainfall in some southern, eastern and central states held back planting of summer crops even as monsoon covered the entire country nearly a week in advance.

Farmers have planted summer-sown crops on 35.34 million hectares as of July 7, nearly 9% lower than a year ago, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, which will keep updating the provisional crop sowing figures as it gathers more information from states.