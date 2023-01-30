India's Gandhi ends 135-day march to revive Congress party in snowy Kashmir

Several hundred people gathered as snow fell in Indian Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on Monday to mark the end of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's foot march that he began at the southern tip of the country 135 days ago.

The "Bharat Jodo Yatra", or Unite India March, was aimed at boosting the 52-year-old's popularity but Congress still faces an uphill battle against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that appears poised to sweep the general election due next year.

"I didn't do the Yatra for myself or Congress," said Gandhi, who swapped the t-shirt that he had worn for the majority of the march for a woollen Kashmiri gown to ward off the cold.