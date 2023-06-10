Expert and industry views on Pakistan’s Federal budget for FY24

Pakistan presented its federal budget for the next fiscal year, one of three measures the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will gauge before releasing at least some of the $2.5 billion still pending under a lending programme expiring this month.

The cash-strapped country, with reserves to barely meet a month's worth of imports, is undertaking steps to secure a $1.1 billion loan, part of a $6.5 billion IMF bailout package, which has been delayed since November, with more than 100 days gone since the last staff-level mission to Pakistan, the longest such delay since at least 2008.

On Thursday, the resident representative for Pakistan told Reuters that Pakistan needs to restore the proper functioning of the FX market, pass a fiscal year 2024 budget consistent with programme objectives, and secure firm and credible financing commitments to close the $6 billion gap, adding that there was only time for one last IMF board review before the end of the current bailout package.

Pakistan is eyeing GDP growth of 3.5%, expecting inflation at 21%, and targeting a fiscal deficit of 6.54% of GDP for the 2023-24 fiscal year, slightly below the current year's revised estimate of 7%.

Experts have mixed reactions on whether the budget will meet IMF requirements and the impact on the economy.

COMMENTARY

GHIAS KHAN, PRESIDENT & CEO, ENGRO CORP, ONE OF THE LARGEST CONGLOMERATES IN PAKISTAN

"Our ongoing economic challenges call for bold action to address our deep-rooted problems. The announced budget 2023-24 falls short of tackling critical issues like expanding the tax net, investing in education and human development, managing the mounting fiscal deficit, and creating an enabling business environment.

"Pakistan cannot prosper till we generate higher exports and equitable tax revenues from real estate, agriculture, and retail sectors. The budget has enhanced the tax burden on the already compliant formal sectors, which will limit capital formation and growth-oriented initiatives in the manufacturing sector."