Two Indian soldiers killed, four injured in operation against militants in Kashmir

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed and four injured during an operation against militants in Kashmir on Friday, the army said.

Indian defence forces have launched various operations in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region after unidentified shooters last month opened fire at an Indian Army vehicle, killing at least five soldiers.

In a statement, the army said that a search team on Friday encountered a group of militants trapped in an area which is "thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs".