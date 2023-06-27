Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021: UN

Over a thousand Afghan civilians were killed in bombings and other violence since foreign forces left and the Taliban took over in 2021, according to a report by the UN's mission to Afghanistan released on Tuesday.

Between Aug 15 2021 and May this year 1,095 civilians were killed and 2,679 wounded, according to the UN Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA), underscoring the security challenges even after the end of decades of war.

The majority of deaths - just over 700 - were caused by improvised explosive devices including suicide bombings in public places such as mosques, education centres and markets.