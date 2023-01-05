Pakistani markets refuse to close early under government energy saving plan

Markets in major Pakistani cities on Wednesday spurned a new government directive to shut early under an energy conservation drive, in a blow to the cash-strapped country's plans to curtail energy imports amidst an economic crisis.

Tuesday's directive ordered all malls markets and restaurants to close by 8:30 pm to save fuels, whose imports have drained Pakistan's foreign reserves leaving them at a level that barely covers a month's worth of imports.

Reuters reporters in the nation's largest cities of Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, saw almost all major markets and malls staying open beyond the cut-off time on Wednesday.