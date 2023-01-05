    বাংলা

    Pakistani markets refuse to close early under government energy saving plan

    Markets in major Pakistani cities traditionally remain open late into the night, in most cases up to 11 pm, as shoppers usually get out in the evenings

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Jan 2023, 07:35 PM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2023, 07:35 PM

    Markets in major Pakistani cities on Wednesday spurned a new government directive to shut early under an energy conservation drive, in a blow to the cash-strapped country's plans to curtail energy imports amidst an economic crisis.

    Tuesday's directive ordered all malls markets and restaurants to close by 8:30 pm to save fuels, whose imports have drained Pakistan's foreign reserves leaving them at a level that barely covers a month's worth of imports.

    Reuters reporters in the nation's largest cities of Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, saw almost all major markets and malls staying open beyond the cut-off time on Wednesday.

    "We outright reject this plan," Mohammad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a traders association in the northwestern city of Peshawar, told Reuters, adding that businesses that already faced security issues and energy shortages, would resist attempts to enforce it.

    "This policy will kill me and my business, which starts after 8 pm when children come to my shop with their parents," Muhammad Raza, a toy shop owner in the eastern city of Lahore, said.

    Markets in major Pakistani cities traditionally remain open late into the night, in most cases up to 11 pm, as shoppers usually get out in the evenings.

    In Karachi, Pakistan's commercial hub, president of the Pakistan Traders Association, Mohammad Ajmal Baloch, also said local traders were reluctant to cut business hours short.

    Businesses fear the new energy-saving curbs will further slow the economy, already weighed down by the aftermath of historic floods in August 2022, soaring energy costs and central bank rate hikes to tame decades-high inflation.

    The central bank has halved its growth projections to 2 percent for financial year 2023 and Pakistan has struggled to quell default fears, with $1.1 billion in International Monetary Fund financing still awaiting approval.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows the St Patrick's Cathedral with an illuminated Christmas star at its entrance on the Christmas eve celebrations, in Karachi, Pakistan, Dec 24, 2022.
    Pakistan shuts markets in evenings to save power
    The country’s government has ordered all malls and markets to close by 8:30 pm among other measures in a new energy conservation plan
    FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, Feb 11, 2016. Afghanistan
    IS claims responsibility for attack on Taliban
    Islamic State said the attack killed 20 people. A spokesman of the Taliban-run government said the explosion outside Kabul military airport had caused multiple casualties
    Afghan female students walk near Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec 21, 2022.
    Taliban seeks economic self-sufficiency, foreign investment
    The remark by Afghanistan’s acting commerce minister follows the isolation and suspension of some humanitarian operations faced by the country over restrictions on women
    FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, Feb 11, 2016. Afghanistan
    Blast outside Kabul's military airport, multiple casualties
    The nature or target of the explosion were not specified. Local residents said a loud explosion was heard before 8 am in the vicinity of the military side of the heavily fortified airport

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher