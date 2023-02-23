    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka investment board approves $442m Adani Green wind power plants

    The island nation hiked power prices by a hefty 66% in part of efforts to nail down a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Feb 2023, 02:33 AM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2023, 02:33 AM

    Sri Lanka’s Board of Investment on Wednesday approved two wind power plants by India’s Adani Green Energy Ltd with a total investment of $442 million, a statement issued by the board said.

    “The two wind power plants of 350 MW are scheduled to be commissioned in two years and accordingly, they will be added to the national grid by 2025,” the statement added.

    Adani Green Energy is the renewable energy unit of the embattled Adani Group, whose seven listed companies have lost some $125 billion in market value after a US short seller last month alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the apples-to-airports conglomerate.

    The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing.

    Sri Lankans have been struggling with rolling powers cuts for over a year as the country struggled to generate sufficient amounts of thermal and coal power, which has pushed the government to fast track renewable energy projects.

    The island nation hiked power prices by a hefty 66% last week, part of efforts to nail down a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as it struggles to find a way out of its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

    A group of Adani officials are in Colombo to evaluate multiple projects with Sri Lanka. The conglomerate is also involved in building a $700 million terminal project at Sri Lanka’s largest port.

    The Sri Lankan Board of Investment statement said the Adani wind power project will generate 1,500 to 2,000 new job opportunities.

    Sri Lanka also aims to export renewable energy from its northern areas to southern India.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks during a news conference to announce the economic survey of fiscal year 2016-2017, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 25, 2017.
    China lends Pakistan $700m to shore up FX reserves
    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he is hopeful of reaching a deal with the IMF as soon as the country completes a series of steps demanded by the lender
    A woman uses an electric sewing machine at her shop, after the government announced a hike in power prices by 66% from today onwards, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Feb 16, 2023.
    Electricity bill increase pushes crisis weary Sri Lankans to the brink
    The power price increase is the latest measure by Sri Lanka to clinch a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund
    Torkham border crossing, near the Khyber Pass is closed.
    Thousands of trucks stuck at Afghan-Pakistan border crossing
    Taliban authorities on Sunday closed Torkham, the main point of transit for travellers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan
    Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan Nov 4, 2022.
    Former Pakistan PM Khan gets court protection against arrest
    Cases filed against Imran Khan after his ouster from power range from gathering illegal funds for his political party to inciting violence against state officials

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher