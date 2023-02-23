Sri Lanka investment board approves $442m Adani Green wind power plants

Adani Green Energy is the renewable energy unit of the embattled Adani Group, whose seven listed companies have lost some $125 billion in market value after a US short seller last month alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the apples-to-airports conglomerate.

The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing.

Sri Lankans have been struggling with rolling powers cuts for over a year as the country struggled to generate sufficient amounts of thermal and coal power, which has pushed the government to fast track renewable energy projects.

The island nation hiked power prices by a hefty 66% last week, part of efforts to nail down a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as it struggles to find a way out of its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.