Sri Lanka reaches debt restructuring deal with creditor nations

Sri Lanka has been informed that a debt-restructuring agreement with creditor nations has been reached but is yet to receive a letter of confirmation from the official creditor committee, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka, mired in its worst financial crisis in decades, has been trying to reach restructuring deals with creditors since last year, having been forced to default on its foreign debt in May 2022 after its foreign exchange dwindled to record lows.

"Sri Lanka has been informed of an agreement," the source, who did not want to be identified, said. "It is confirmed that an agreement has been reached with bilateral lenders but we are still waiting on an official letter. We expect it soon."