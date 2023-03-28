Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle

Pakistan on Monday deferred a decision on a request by pharmaceutical firms to raise the prices of more than 100 medicines, prolonging a stand-off with an industry struggling to stem losses from soaring inflation and a weakened currency.

The request was discussed during a meeting of the finance ministry's Economic Coordination Committee, but no decision was taken, a ministry statement said. It was unclear when the matter would be discussed again, officials said.

Since June, local and multinational companies, including Sanofi SA, have been lobbying the government to raise prices through industry lobby groups the Pharma Bureau and the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA).

Ayesha Tammy Haq, Executive Director of the Pharma Bureau, said some member companies have completely shut down, while others have cut output to offset production costs that have risen by 60% over the last six months. "We may hear of more shutdowns if things do not get better," she said.

Data from the statistics bureau compiled by Reuters showed the industry had cut overall output by 55% since June 2022. PPMA Chairman Farooq Bukhari said production could fall further. "If the government does not agree to adjust prices ..., the PPMA cannot keep telling pharma companies to continue production."