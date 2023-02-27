    বাংলা

    Top Delhi minister arrested in India liquor probe

    The minister was arrested in an ongoing investigation in 'a case related to alleged irregularities in framing & implementation of the excise policy' the CBI said

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Feb 2023, 08:19 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 08:19 AM

    India's federal investigating agency arrested a top local minister in the capital territory of New Delhi late on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in a liquor policy, the most high-profile arrest in the case so far.

    Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister in the Delhi government was arrested by India's federal crime agency, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) late Sunday night and will be produced in a local court on Monday.

    Sisodia was arrested in an ongoing investigation in "a case related to alleged irregularities in framing & implementation of the excise policy", the CBI said in a release.

    India's federal agencies have been probing suspected irregularities in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government's liquor policy, after a government official issued a report in July last year in which he suggested the policy benefited private liquor retailers by offering them discounts at the cost of the exchequer.

    The policy was subsequently withdrawn.

    Sisodia's party, the Aam Aadmi Party, a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied any wrongdoing on his behalf and said his arrest is political vendetta from Modi's government.

    "Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics," Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's chief minister and head of the Aam Aadmi Party said in a tweet hours after Sisodia's arrest.

    Sisodia is also the party’s second commander in chief and has helped pushed AAP's reach to other states as the party seeks to wrest control of key states from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in upcoming elections.

    India's financial crime-fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate is separately investigating French liquor major Pernod Ricard for allegedly violating the same liquor policy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Remains of a ship are seen along the beach where bodies of suspected believed to be refugees were found after a shipwreck, in Cutro, the eastern coast of Italy’s Calabria region, Italy, Feb 26, 2023.
    Over 24 Pakistanis drowned in migrant shipwreck: PM
    The wooden boat, which sailed from Turkey, is said to have carried people from Iran and Afghanistan as well
    Police officers take position during a counter terrorism training session at the Elite Police Training Centre in Nowshera, Pakistan, February 10, 2023. Newly graduated police officers are trained at the vast Elite Police Training Center for six months, where they are taught how to conduct raids, to rappel from buildings with a rope and use rocket-propelled grenades and anti-aircraft guns, which they practice on a simulated militant training camp.
    Islamist militants have Pakistan's police in their crosshairs
    Pakistani officials acknowledge these challenges but say they are trying to improve the force's capability amid adverse economic circumstances
    Dawn
    4 killed in Pakistan blast
    So far no groups have claimed responsibility for the attack in Balochistan's Barkhan
    Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, Jun 29, 2021.
    India's push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support at G20
    India for several years debated drafting a law to regulate or even ban cryptocurrencies but has not made a final decision

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher