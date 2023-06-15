Bhutan hikes incentives on remittances to shore up FX reserves

Bhutan's central bank said it would increase incentives for inward fund remittances to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, which some analysts said had fallen to "serious" low levels.

Gross international reserves of Bhutan, nestled between China and India, fell to $833 million last June, from $1.332 billion a year earlier, according to a report of the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA), the country’s central bank, enough to cover imports for about 15 months.

The central bank will release more recent data after the end of this month.

"It is definitely a serious situation," said Sanjeev Mehta, a professor of economics at the Royal Thimphu College in the Bhutanese capital.

"The expanding trade deficit, reduced revenue from tourism and remittances, and a significant reduction in FDI inflows have contributed to this crisis," Mehta told Reuters in a text message.

Bhutan is constitutionally mandated to maintain reserves to cover at least 12 months of imports.