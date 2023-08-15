At least 3 killed, 7 wounded in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

t least three people were killed and seven wounded on Monday in an explosion at a hotel in southeast Afghanistan's Khost province, the province's media office said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear though the region, near the border with Pakistan, has long been plagued by violence between Islamist militants and their enemies.

The Khost media office said people originally from Pakistan's Waziristan region, which is just over the border and where for years various militant groups have operated, were among the casualties.