IMF not expected to discuss Sri Lanka before year-end

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is not expected to formally approve Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout before year-end, a key step required for the embattled country to receive funding, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Seeking a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, Sri Lanka reached an IMF staff-level agreement in June with the deal subject to approval and contingent on Sri Lanka authorities following through with previously agreed measures.

Sri Lanka said in September it expected the board to approve the deal by year-end. Progress has been slow in recent months, and Sri Lanka's finance minister acknowledged last month the request might extend into January.