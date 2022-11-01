Key issues as Nepal prepares for national elections amid faltering economy

About one-fifth of country's people live on less than $2 a day. They could favour those politicians who promise curbs on food prices and other essential commodities.

The economy is expected to expand 5.1% year-on-year in the current fiscal year starting mid-July, according to World Bank estimates, after growing 5.84% in the previous year.

POLITICAL STABILITY

Political stability has proven elusive for the poor nation, wedged between China and India, discouraging many investors. Nepal has had 10 different governments since the abolition of a 239-year-old monarchy in 2008.

Nepali's three major parties - Nepali Congress, the Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and the Maoist Centre - have all led different coalitions in the past but none have served the full five-year term due to power struggles and infighting.

Maoist rebels, who battled the government for a decade before agreeing to a ceasefire in 2006, have joined mainstream politics.

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, who served as a Maoist guerrilla commander, has said Nepal's recent economic woes and political stability would be a priority for the voters in the election.

MAIN CONTESTANTS

The contest is mainly between the Nepali Congress party and the UML party. The Nepali Congress currently leads a four-party ruling coalition and has been in power for most of the past three decades.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who leads the Nepali Congress party, has allied with the Maoist Centre party, the main group of former Maoist rebels. Deuba, 76, is seeking to return to power for the sixth time. His Nepali Congress party is considered the closest to India.