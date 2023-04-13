India defends G20 Kashmir venue, countering Pakistan criticism

India on Thursday countered Pakistan's objection to the holding of Group of 20 (G20) meetings in the Himalayan regions of Kashmir and Ladakh, saying it was free to hold meetings on its own territory.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by the two nuclear-armed neighbours who have fought two of three wars over control of the region.

Jammu and Kashmir was a state having special privileges until 2019, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government split it into two federally controlled territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.