Nine soldiers die as truck plunges into ravine in Pakistani Kashmir

At least nine Pakistani soldiers were killed and four injured when their truck plunged into a ravine in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Sunday morning, military and witnesses said.

The truck - part of a military convoy - was heading towards Mang Bajri in Bagh district of Pakistani Kashmir when the occurred near Shujaabad, some 12 km before its destination, at about 4 am on Sunday, military officials said.

"There were with 13 soldiers, including the driver, on board the truck and seven of them died on the spot while the rest were injured," a military official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.