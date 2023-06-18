    বাংলা

    'Severe heat' leaves 54 dead, 400 hospitalised in India's Uttar Pradesh

    The sudden increase in deaths and hospitalisations for fever, breathing trouble, and other issues have overwhelmed an hospital in the state

    News Desk
    Published : 18 June 2023, 06:33 AM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 06:33 AM

    At least 54 people have died in India's Uttar Pradesh in the space of 72 hours amid sweltering temperatures. Doctors believe extreme heat may have been a factor in the deaths, private broadcaster NDTV reports.

    Hospitalisations have also soared as around 400 were admitted to Uttar Pradesh's Ballia District Hospital during that period.

    A severe heatwave has swept UP, with most places seeing temperatures upwards of 40 degrees Celcius.

    The sudden increase in deaths and hospitalisations with conditions such as fever, breathing trouble, and other issues have overwhelmed the hospital, which has put its staff on alert.

    A total of 23 patients died on Thursday, 20 on Friday, and 11 on Saturday, SK Yadav, in-charge medical superintendent of District Hospital Ballia, told NDTV.

    Dr BP Tiwari, additional health director of Azamgarh Circle, has said a team is coming from Lucknow to investigate if there's some disease which is not being detected. When it is too hot or cold, respiratory patients, diabetes patients, and blood pressure patients are at increased risk. The mercury rising a little may have led to their deaths, Dr Tiwari said.

    The rush of patients at the district hospital has resulted in a shortage of stretchers, and many attendants are carrying their patients to the emergency ward on their shoulders, according to NDTV. The additional health director has, however, claimed that it gets difficult if 10 patients turn up at the same time, but they do have stretchers.

    RELATED STORIES
    Five die, 15 injured in India road accident
    5 die, 15 injured in India road accident
    There were 40 people on the bus, which was carrying wedding guests in Uttar Pradesh
    The chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who wrestlers accuse of sexually harassing female players, also a federal lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, waves towards his supporters during a political rally in Colonelgunj, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, June 11, 2023.
    India police file charges against wrestling chief in sexual harassment case
    In an interview on Wednesday to local media, Singh rejected all allegations against him
    Credit:
    Indian court finds two guilty of gang-raping woman during 2013 religious riots
    The court has sentenced them to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of 10,000 rupees each, according to the plaintiff's lawyer
    22 die as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh
    22 die as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh
    The bus, with 40 people on board, was on its way to Indore

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production