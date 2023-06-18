'Severe heat' leaves 54 dead, 400 hospitalised in India's Uttar Pradesh

At least 54 people have died in India's Uttar Pradesh in the space of 72 hours amid sweltering temperatures. Doctors believe extreme heat may have been a factor in the deaths, private broadcaster NDTV reports.

Hospitalisations have also soared as around 400 were admitted to Uttar Pradesh's Ballia District Hospital during that period.

A severe heatwave has swept UP, with most places seeing temperatures upwards of 40 degrees Celcius.