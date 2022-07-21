New Sri Lankan government must raise taxes, make difficult reforms: central bank governor

His appointment comes a day after six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's new president
"I expect a stable government thatcan implement difficult economic reforms," Governor Nandalal Weerasinghetold the FT on the morning of Wednesday's parliamentary vote.
Weerasinghe said these would includeeradicating wasteful spending, restructuring state-owned enterprises andraising interest rates to tame runaway inflation. He called for a bipartisanapproach to implement these reforms.
Later in the day, lawmakers voted inacting President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president, hoping his longexperience in government would help pull the country out of a cripplingeconomic and political crisis.