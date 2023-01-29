Policeman shoots, critically injures health minister of India's Odisha state

The health minister of an Indian state has been hospitalised after being shot by a police officer, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.



Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopal Das opened fire at Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das in Gandhi Chowk near Jharsuguda’s Brajrajnagar on Sunday, according to Brajrajnagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gupteswar Bhoi.



Video showed Naba Das bleeding from the chest following the incident as locals were trying to put the unconscious government official into a car.



Witnesses said the attacker fired two bullets at him just as the politician stepped out of his vehicle. Authorities airlifted him to Bhubaneswar after he was rushed to a hospital, according to NDTV.



“We saw a police personnel running away after shooting from close range," said a witness, who was among the crowd converging to welcome the minister, who was set to attend a public office opening programme as the chief guest.



Police said they took the attacker into custody after locals caught him. The motives behind the attack are still unclear.