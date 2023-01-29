    বাংলা

    Policeman shoots, critically injures health minister of India's Odisha state

    The motives behind the shooting are still unclear

    News Desk
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 09:52 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 09:52 AM

    The health minister of an Indian state has been hospitalised after being shot by a police officer, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

    Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopal Das opened fire at Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das in Gandhi Chowk near Jharsuguda’s Brajrajnagar on Sunday, according to Brajrajnagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gupteswar Bhoi.

    Video showed Naba Das bleeding from the chest following the incident as locals were trying to put the unconscious government official into a car.

    Witnesses said the attacker fired two bullets at him just as the politician stepped out of his vehicle. Authorities airlifted him to Bhubaneswar after he was rushed to a hospital, according to NDTV.

    “We saw a police personnel running away after shooting from close range," said a witness, who was among the crowd converging to welcome the minister, who was set to attend a public office opening programme as the chief guest.

    Police said they took the attacker into custody after locals caught him. The motives behind the attack are still unclear.

    Condemning the attack, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik instructed the local crime branch to investigate it.

    "I am shocked at the unfortunate incident. I strongly condemn this and pray for his early recovery. Crime Branch was directed to take up the investigation. Senior officers of Crime Branch were asked to go to the spot," news agency ANI quoted him saying.

    Tension prevailed in the town after the incident, with supporters of the politician questioning security lapses in the area. Some of them claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to target him.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tanda Dam lake
    10 children killed in Pakistan boat capsize
    All of the victims were between the ages of seven and 12, according to a list shared by the district's commissioner
    People wait for their turn to get fuel at a petrol station, a day after a country-wide power breakdown, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jan 24, 2023.
    Pakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices by 35 rupees a litre
    The South Asian country is in the midst of a balance of payments crisis and the plummeting value of the Pakistani rupee will push up the price of imported goods
    Rescue operations are underway after a bus carrying around 48 people crashed on the way from Balochistan's capital of Quetta to the southern city of Karachi. Photo: Dawn
    Bus crash in southern Pakistan kills at least 41
    The bus carrying 48 people was headed to Karachi when it fell into a ravine in Balochistan
    Afghan female students walk near Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec 21, 2022.
    Girls not allowed to sit university entrance exam: Taliban
    A letter from the higher education ministry says Afghan institutions that do not observe the rules will face legal action

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher