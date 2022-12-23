Pakistan suicide car bombing kills one police official, injures others

A suicide car bombing at a checkpoint in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad on Friday killed one police official and injured several others, police and the interior ministry said.

"Our initial information says that there was a man and a woman in the car," Islamabad operations police chief, Sohail Zafar, told reporters. The car did not stop at the checkpoint when police tried to halt it, he said.

"As they chased it, the people inside the car blew it up. It was a suicide blast."

Four police and two civilians were injured, he said.