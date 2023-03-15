Sri Lanka's public workers strike to press for lower taxes, power bills

Public employees at Sri Lanka's ports, hospitals, schools, and railways went on strike on Wednesday to protest against high costs of living as the country struggles to recover from a severe financial crisis.

Thousands of members belonging to more than 40 trade unions refused to report to work or took sick leave in the latest round of protests to demand the government roll back high taxes, lower record-high interest rates, and reduce power tariffs.

Railway drivers refused to report to work stranding commuters, while ships faced delays at Sri Lanka's largest port after workers suspended operations, trade union officials said.