Gas blast at Pakistan coal mine kills 9 workers; 4 hurt

The remaining four miners were rescued from the rubble and have suffered critical injuries, he said.

A government team from the mineral development department inspected the site of the incident and said the explosion took place "due to gas sparks inside the mine," Orakzai district police chief Nazeer Khan said.

A government report said the blast caused the collapse of the mine, and that gas build-up had triggered the blast. It didn't specify what type of gas it was.