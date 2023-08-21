Pakistan's president refuses to sign new national security laws

He said he had asked his staff to return the bills unsigned to the legislature within the stipulated time to make them ineffective.

"However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command," he said.

The ministry of law and justice said the president's decision was of "grave concern".

"The President has two options: either give assent, or refer the matter to the parliament with specific observations," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the president had not fulfilled either option. "Such a course of action is against the letter and spirit of the constitution," it said.

According to the constitution, if the president doesn't sign a draft bill or return it back with his observations or objections within 10 days after it has already been through the two houses it will become law.

"As the president didn't sign and return the bill within 10 days, it became a law," caretaker law minister Ahmad Iran told a news conference.