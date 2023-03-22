    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka to start next round of talks with creditors in April

    The debt-stricken nation has started to receive funds from the International Monetary Fund, President Wickremesinghe says

    Uditha JayasingheReuters
    Published : 22 March 2023, 06:48 AM
    Updated : 22 March 2023, 06:48 AM

    Sri Lanka will kick off the next round of talks with creditors in the third week of April, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday, adding that the debt-stricken nation has started to receive funds from the International Monetary Fund.

    The IMF has released the first tranche of about $330 million, part of a nearly $3 billion bailout approved by it on Monday, Wickremesinghe told parliament.

    "This will create opportunities for low-interest credit, restore foreign investors' confidence and lay the foundation for a strong new economy," he said.

    The IMF bailout is expected to catalyse additional support to the tune of $3.75 billion from the likes of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other lenders. It also clears the way for Sri Lanka to restructure a substantial part of its $84 billion worth total public debt.

    Sri Lankan officials will start the next round of talks with bondholders and bilateral creditors in the third week of April, Wickremesinghe said, adding that a fully transparent process will be followed.

    Sri Lanka also aims to reduce inflation to a single digit by mid-2023 and later to 4%-6%, Wickremesinghe said. The country's National Consumer Price Index rose an annual 53.6% in February.

    This was the 17th IMF bailout for Sri Lanka and the third since the country's decades-long civil war ended in 2009.

    Economic mismanagement coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic left Sri Lanka severely short of dollars for essential imports at the beginning of last year, tipping the island nation into its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

    Unlike previous bailouts, which were mainly used to bolster foreign exchange reserves, the funds from the current programme can also be used for government spending, senior IMF official Masahiro Nozaki said on Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends an interview at Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Aug 18, 2022.
    Wickremesinghe delivers IMF deal for Sri Lanka despite public mistrust
    Due largely to significant hikes in income taxes and power tariffs that were needed to get the IMF on board, the government of the 73-year-old is no favourite of the people
    Staff members work at a packing section at a garment factory, after the International Monetary Fund's executive board approved a $3 billion bailout, in outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka March 21, 2023.
    IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka: Moody’s Analytics
    IMF approved a nearly $3b bailout for Sri Lanka on Monday and the country's presidency said the programme will enable it to access up to $7b in overall funding
    A general view of a main market is seen, after The International Monetary Fund's executive board approved a $3 billion, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 21, 2023.
    Sri Lanka to receive first tranche from IMF in next two days
    The biggest bilateral creditors, including China, India and Japan, have guaranteed support to Sri Lanka in its efforts to put the economy back on track
    Drivers push auto rickshaws in a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jul 29, 2022.
    Sri Lanka's economy shrinks 7.8% in 2022
    The island's fourth-quarter GDP also contracted 12.4%

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain