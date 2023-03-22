Sri Lanka to start next round of talks with creditors in April

Sri Lanka will kick off the next round of talks with creditors in the third week of April, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday, adding that the debt-stricken nation has started to receive funds from the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF has released the first tranche of about $330 million, part of a nearly $3 billion bailout approved by it on Monday, Wickremesinghe told parliament.

"This will create opportunities for low-interest credit, restore foreign investors' confidence and lay the foundation for a strong new economy," he said.