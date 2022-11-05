    বাংলা

    England's Wood says attack on Pakistan's ex-PM Khan worrisome ahead of tour

    Pakistan hosted Australia earlier this year and have landed hosting rights for next year's Asia Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Nov 2022, 10:14 AM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2022, 10:14 AM

     England's Mark Wood said an attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was worrying ahead of a three-test series in the Asian country, but added that he trusted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to assess any security concerns.

    Ex-cricketer Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April, was six days into a protest procession bound for Islamabad when he was shot in the shin on Thursday.

    Wood played in a seven-match Twenty20 series hosted by Pakistan in September and October. The 32-year-old is also part of the England squad that will play tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December.

    "It's obviously not great is it," Wood told reporters ahead of Saturday's T20 World Cup clash with Sri Lanka. "First of all he's an ex-cricketer, so it's close to home for us. It's obviously hugely sad news to hear that as a group.

    "From the security we had (on the T20 tour) I can only mention what we came across and it was fantastic. We were looked after really well but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried by that because you're going back there when there's been trouble.

    "... it'll be for people above me to decide whatever happens. But obviously it's worrying when you're going back there as a cricketer and there's unrest in the country. It's for their country to deal with, not us. We trust our security guys that tell us what to do."

    In September last year, England had followed New Zealand into cancelling a scheduled white-ball tour to Pakistan due to security concerns.

    International teams have largely refused to tour Pakistan since an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 killed six policemen and two civilians.

    Pakistan hosted Australia earlier this year and have landed hosting rights for next year's Asia Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Myanmar fuel supply chain enabling military's air strikes: Amnesty
    Myanmar fuel supply chain enabling military's air strikes: Amnesty
    Global trading giant Trafigura's Puma Energy had since 2015 been the main foreign business involved in the supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar
    Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally, in Lahore, Pakistan April 21, 2022.
    Khan's party in Pakistan to hold protests after 'assassination attempt'
    The ex-PM was shot in the leg during a protest march on Thursday
    Supporters of Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan, block a road following the shooting incident on his long march in Wazirabad, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan November 3, 2022.
    Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations
    Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, after the 1947 partition of India, was shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi in 1951
    Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan pledges to his supporters, during what they call 'a true freedom march', to pressure the government to announce new elections, in Lahore, Pakistan Oct 28, 2022.
    Imran Khan shot in shin in 'clear assassination' attempt
    Several others in his convoy are wounded and the information minister says a suspect has been arrested

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher