England's Wood says attack on Pakistan's ex-PM Khan worrisome ahead of tour

"It's obviously not great is it," Wood told reporters ahead of Saturday's T20 World Cup clash with Sri Lanka. "First of all he's an ex-cricketer, so it's close to home for us. It's obviously hugely sad news to hear that as a group.

"From the security we had (on the T20 tour) I can only mention what we came across and it was fantastic. We were looked after really well but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried by that because you're going back there when there's been trouble.

"... it'll be for people above me to decide whatever happens. But obviously it's worrying when you're going back there as a cricketer and there's unrest in the country. It's for their country to deal with, not us. We trust our security guys that tell us what to do."

In September last year, England had followed New Zealand into cancelling a scheduled white-ball tour to Pakistan due to security concerns.