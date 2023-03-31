Indian states likely to fall short of spending targets, posing growth risk: economists

Twelve large Indian states, which have released their local budgets over the past few weeks and forecast aggressive spending growth in 2023-24, are likely to fall short of their targets posing a risk to economic growth, experts said.

The states - including Maharashtra, home to the country's financial capital Mumbai, India's most populated state Uttar Pradesh and Prime Minister Modi's home state of Gujarat - are estimating expenditure to have risen 21.5% in 2022-23, and plan to increase it further by 11% in 2023-24.

However, actual spending data available for the April 2022 -January 2023 period shows expenditure rose only 11% compared to a year ago.

Economists say this trend was likely to be seen across all states.

Indian states release their local budgets through the months of February and March, after the federal budget is proposed.